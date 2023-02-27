Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.41 Million Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VST. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 2,324.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 347.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Trading Down 0.6 %

VST opened at $22.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $27.39.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.76%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vistra from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.