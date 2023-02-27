Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.45 Million Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 1,852.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493,915 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.4% in the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 81,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $12.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.15.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

