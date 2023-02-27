Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 101.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,174 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,133,000 after purchasing an additional 630,210 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 70.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 850,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,181,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 253.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,131,000 after acquiring an additional 325,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after acquiring an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 7.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,964,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,524,000 after purchasing an additional 217,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.80.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of EGP opened at $163.33 on Monday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.47 and a 12 month high of $217.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.66. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.90%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

