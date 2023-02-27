Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,826 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,324,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,890,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 191,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,845,632 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 112,128 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 61.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 653,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,545,827 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 152,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on YPF. StockNews.com lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.10 to $5.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

Shares of YPF stock opened at $11.88 on Monday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50.

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

