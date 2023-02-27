Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $2.98 Million in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 97,142 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $37,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 32.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

NYSE:AR opened at $27.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 3.46.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

