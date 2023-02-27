Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,042,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,096 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in Lufax by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 145,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Lufax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Stock Performance

Shares of LU opened at $2.25 on Monday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Lufax

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. CLSA upgraded Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. HSBC cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $1.52 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.07.

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

