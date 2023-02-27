Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 1,360 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in argenx by 69.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Trading Down 0.3 %

ARGX opened at $366.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 0.73. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $256.44 and a 12-month high of $407.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

argenx Company Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on argenx from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on argenx from €405.00 ($430.85) to €450.00 ($478.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on argenx in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.00.

(Get Rating)

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.