Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 8,629 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 137.5% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 44,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Autohome by 39.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 53,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,497,000 after acquiring an additional 50,368 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 2.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,068,000 after acquiring an additional 78,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Stock Down 1.3 %

ATHM opened at $31.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.32. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $40.89.

Autohome Increases Dividend

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.10 million. Autohome had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.93.

Autohome Profile

(Get Rating)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.