Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,392 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Semtech by 224.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Semtech by 186.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Semtech during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.08.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $30.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $73.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $177.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.03 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 18.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

