Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDG. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SDG opened at $77.62 on Monday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1 year low of $68.51 and a 1 year high of $87.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.07.
iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Cuts Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.