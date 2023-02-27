Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,093 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock opened at $71.24 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.