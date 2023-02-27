Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 30,040 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,016 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 30,040 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,238,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $954,875,000 after acquiring an additional 98,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 879.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,475,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $148,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,739,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,796,000 after purchasing an additional 33,131 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 2,167,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,984,000 after buying an additional 875,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,039,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after buying an additional 49,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,408 shares in the company, valued at $573,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $47,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,766.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares in the company, valued at $573,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,250 shares of company stock worth $127,240 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

NYSE:TDOC opened at $27.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.43.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink raised Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.72.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

