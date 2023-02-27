Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 3,481 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 57.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Stock Performance
Burlington Stores stock opened at $224.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.44 and a beta of 1.08. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.17 and a 200-day moving average of $174.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Burlington Stores Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.