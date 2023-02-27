Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 3,481 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 57.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Burlington Stores stock opened at $224.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.44 and a beta of 1.08. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.17 and a 200-day moving average of $174.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Burlington Stores Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $222.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.28.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

