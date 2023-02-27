ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in ICF International were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ICF International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ICF International by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in ICF International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in ICF International by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in ICF International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Price Performance

Shares of ICFI opened at $102.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. ICF International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $121.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICF International Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

(Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure, Health, Education, and Social Programs, Safety and Security, and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

