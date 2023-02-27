Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.4 %

IR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $57.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $58.57.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

