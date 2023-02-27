Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells 1,774 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Michele Murgel sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $68,352.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,423.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Michele Murgel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Michele Murgel sold 327 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $12,311.55.
- On Friday, February 17th, Michele Murgel sold 13,285 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $504,830.00.
NASDAQ:INTA opened at $38.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 0.74. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $39.49.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intapp by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,662,000 after acquiring an additional 257,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intapp by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 75,377 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 550,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after buying an additional 240,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
