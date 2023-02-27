Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $2,792,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,524.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 55,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,819,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,516,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $2,686,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,819,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,516,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 192,594 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $47.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.