iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after acquiring an additional 445,160 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.55. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.