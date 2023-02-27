iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWF. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $424,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF stock opened at $32.81 on Monday. iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.29.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.