iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $154.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.09. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $169.69. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.