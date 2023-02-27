Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Position Reduced by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,478 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Itron by 0.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Itron by 16.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Itron by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Itron by 5.5% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $54.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.17. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $60.61.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,708 shares of company stock valued at $313,573 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

