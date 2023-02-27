Jefferies Financial Group Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $300.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $238.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.68.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $232.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.42. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The stock has a market cap of $579.82 billion, a PE ratio of 133.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 66.6% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.