Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 575,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,927,000 after purchasing an additional 57,365 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 521.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,432 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 21,961 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 501,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,643,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KAI opened at $211.93 on Monday. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $154.19 and a one year high of $219.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kadant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

