King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,895.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,833,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,691,334 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $272,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,896.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,737,521,000 after buying an additional 27,045,038 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,736.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,235,795,000 after buying an additional 21,986,989 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after buying an additional 17,365,189 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,863.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,524,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,863,000 after buying an additional 15,682,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alphabet by 1,966.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,818,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,424,954,000 after buying an additional 14,101,177 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,583 shares of company stock worth $3,418,900 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Shares of GOOG opened at $89.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

