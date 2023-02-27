Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 475.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 66.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 156.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 85.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. William Blair cut Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $55.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $69.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $727.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.