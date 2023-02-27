Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,188 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

LSCC opened at $82.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.70. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.55.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,831,752.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,368,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,831,752.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,368,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,439 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,281 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

