Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Littelfuse by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $257.26 on Monday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.19 and a 1-year high of $281.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.01.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,081 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LFUS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.20.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.