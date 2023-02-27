Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,056,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,420,000 after acquiring an additional 472,551 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,403,000 after acquiring an additional 232,633 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 328.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 190,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 238,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 179,833 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 895.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 105,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marcus & Millichap

In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $54,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,052.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $54,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,052.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $190,142.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,368.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

NYSE MMI opened at $33.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.02. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.33.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $262.45 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

About Marcus & Millichap

(Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.