MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in MarineMax by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarineMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $34.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $751.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.35. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $48.67.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $507.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.59 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

About MarineMax

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Featured Articles

