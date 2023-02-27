Matterport’s (MTTR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Matterport from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.29.

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $885.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. Matterport has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $9.36.

In other news, CRO Jay Remley sold 54,076 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $166,554.08. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 538,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,658,459.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 90,124 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $277,581.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 687,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 442,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,419. Insiders own 24.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matterport by 139.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Matterport by 93.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

