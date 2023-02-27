Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast Price Performance

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $109.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.32 and a 200 day moving average of $118.19. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $197.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Medifast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

MED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,298.81. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,695.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

