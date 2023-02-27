MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,638 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 38.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,623,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,898,000 after purchasing an additional 258,946 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 63.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,298 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,062,000 after purchasing an additional 102,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 45.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,817,000 after purchasing an additional 534,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Up 0.2 %

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $44.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.00. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.