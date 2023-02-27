MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 280.0% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 316,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,390,000 after purchasing an additional 232,844 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,394.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 151,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,068.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 134,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth about $12,009,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $138.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.80. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $149.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

