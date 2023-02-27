MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 2,497 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 18.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 384,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,839,000 after buying an additional 61,236 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 15.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth about $409,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 47.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 209,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 67,048 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 5.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 639,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $36.09 on Monday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

