MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 325 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 114.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 14,199 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 35.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 81.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 51,288 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 1.9 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $92.10 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $101.19. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.86%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.