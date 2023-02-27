MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 333 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 439.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CYTK opened at $42.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.56 and a 12 month high of $55.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of research firms have commented on CYTK. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.93.

In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $100,999.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,710.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $393,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,971,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $100,999.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,710.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,679. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

