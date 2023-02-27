MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 89.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 43.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 24.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $34.70.

Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DEI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.