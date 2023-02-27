MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 17.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assurant Stock Down 0.2 %

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant stock opened at $127.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.