MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 148.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at about $147,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.84. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $26.14.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $319.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Compass Point decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

