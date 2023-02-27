MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMTC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Semtech by 224.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Semtech in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 236.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1,020.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Semtech stock opened at $30.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $73.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Semtech had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $177.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Semtech to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.08.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

