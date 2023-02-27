MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 131.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHH. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $793,003.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $793,003.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $7,835,475.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at $43,793,445.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,879 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,028 over the last three months. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $119.03 on Monday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $150.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.58.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.89%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Featured Stories

