MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,252,000 after buying an additional 425,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,197,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,728,000 after buying an additional 274,043 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 19.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,392,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,438,000 after buying an additional 1,217,612 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,915,000 after buying an additional 94,215 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,934,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,960,000 after buying an additional 225,068 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ REG opened at $63.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average of $61.39. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $73.41.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.20%.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.