MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,231,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,537,000 after acquiring an additional 40,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

SFBS opened at $74.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.91. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.53 and a 12-month high of $97.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 42.44%. Research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.30%.

SFBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

