MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 119.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 30.3% in the third quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter worth approximately $604,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter worth approximately $966,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 656.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 200.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 1.1 %

COKE stock opened at $564.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.96. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $405.03 and a one year high of $656.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $508.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.37%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

