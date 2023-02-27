MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth $6,265,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth $1,886,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth $4,449,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Kohl’s Stock Down 0.9 %

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Shares of KSS stock opened at $29.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Further Reading

