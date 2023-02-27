MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,485 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,504,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 457,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,377,000 after acquiring an additional 196,161 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,054,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 396,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,868,000 after acquiring an additional 166,585 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

NYSE:MSM opened at $84.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.89 and its 200 day moving average is $81.44. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.14.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $957.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

