MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,208,141.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,385.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,123 shares of company stock worth $3,974,210 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

BWA stock opened at $49.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.45. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $50.79.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

