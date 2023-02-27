MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 49.8% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,461,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,463,000 after purchasing an additional 818,405 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 41.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,874,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 552,870 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Teradata by 151.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 742,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,590,000 after purchasing an additional 446,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 92.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 921,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,094,000 after purchasing an additional 443,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Teradata by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after purchasing an additional 388,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,699 shares of company stock worth $1,173,316. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $41.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.39. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.43, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Teradata in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Teradata Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

See Also

