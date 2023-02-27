MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Flowserve by 26.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 222.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Flowserve by 4,707.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Flowserve by 138.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Flowserve Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $34.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.97. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $37.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

Flowserve Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

