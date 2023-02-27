MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,318 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AM opened at $10.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.91 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

